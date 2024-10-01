Jon Pearce column: I’m optimistic that our best days as a country are ahead of us

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Last week I was in Liverpool to represent High Peak at Labour’s first conference as the governing party for 15 years.

​I came away hugely optimistic that we can change Britain and that our best days are ahead of us.

Everyone knows that the Britain we inherited was going in the wrong direction.

A flatlining economy, debt and taxes at the highest levels in a generation and our public services in crisis.

But change has begun.

In a few short months, we have started the process of bringing our railways back into public ownership, created a national wealth fund to pump prime desperately-needed investment and created GB Energy, a publicly-owned clean energy company to bring down bills permanently, create new jobs and help us to tackle climate change.

After our landslide victory at the general election in July, there are now so many Labour MPs, we had to take part in a ballot at the conference just to get into the hall to see the Prime Minister’s speech.

I was lucky to get in and witness the Prime Minister’s determination to not duck the tough decisions, like the last government, but to fix the foundations of our economy.

His vision for Britain as a country of pride, wealth and stability was inspiring.

I was also delighted to hear the Prime Minister in his speech commit to the Hillsborough Law to ensure those responsible for public disasters won’t escape justice and to improving access to social housing for veterans, care leavers, and domestic abuse victims.

After years of returning from conference unable to implement any of the policies we had debated, we now have a real chance over the next five years to change Britain for the better.

Yes, government is hard but it beats opposition every day of the week.

As always, please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any issues or concerns you would like to raise with me.

I can be reached at [email protected]