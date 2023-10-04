Column: Some top tips to help you embrace autumn and not let it get you down

Autumn is upon us. There is a profound shift in the weather. It is colder and it is darker. With the shift in weather comes our shift in mood, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

Some of us are happy to put our socks back on and get the rain gear out of the closet. But many of us suffer and the darkness negatively affects our wellbeing.

Having said that, there are many things we can put in place to assure that we do not acquire Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Affectionately known as SAD, the clue is in the name. Autumn and winter cause the sufferer to have a lower mood, literally to become victim to the weather.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers writes about mental wellbeing

Most of us become sluggish and flat during the colder months. The first step to battling this is to cook rich, nourishing foods. Add healthy stews and soups to your daily diet.

These are rich in vitamins and nutrients, they help your brain to function well and protect your ability to cope with daily life.

They are also a great way to warm yourself up and take care of yourself when it’s cold and miserable outside.

The next thing to be aware of is Vitamin D. Most of us get as much as we need from sunlight between March and September, but during the colder months you need to take steps to ensure your levels don’t slip.

Vitamin D plays a vital role in keeping our bones, teeth and muscles stay healthy. Studies have shown that Vitamin D also helps to regulate mood. Vitamin D supplements alongside a balanced diet in the winter months make up for the lost sunshine.

Get cosy and comfy. It may seem simple, but embracing the colder weather and taking steps to make ourselves feel warm and snuggly can make a big difference to our wellbeing.

Add a layer to your clothing, put an extra blanket on your bed, wear thick warm socks, have a scarf to hand. These staples can actually help us to find comfort in the autumn weather.

Don’t forget to get out in the cold. You may feel less motivated to get outside when it’s windy and raining but doing so can do you the world of good.

Fresh air, albeit crispier and icier at this time of year is great for clearing the mind and getting oxygen into the lungs and brain.

Try brisk walking through the park or local fields. Paired with a hot drink to stop your fingers falling off!

Lastly, listen to your body. While taking care of yourself is important all year round, taking care to listen to your body and mind – giving them what they need – is even more crucial when you’re feeling rough.

The gloominess of autumn can be hard to manage for many of us but try to embrace it rather than feel intimidated.

If it is a ‘movie marathon duvet day’ that is required just to keep you warm and feeling good, that is OK too. Being aware is perhaps the most important step.