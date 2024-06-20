Column: Seeing people on the telly who disagree with your point of view isn’t evidence of bias

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’ve had many people complain about me to Ofcom during my time on radio and TV. It’s the broadcast version of saying, ‘I’m going to tell my mum what you did,’ says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

There have been several televised election debates. One on them, on the BBC, had representatives from seven of the parties standing in the election. With that many people on stage there were strong Star Trek red-shirt vibes.

During that debate, Stephen Flynn from the SNP claimed Brexit has increased food prices and proved ‘an unmitigated disaster for the economy’. Some in the audience cheered.

That moment was enough to see people complain to Ofcom that the debate was biased. They claim the BBC had loaded the audience with Brexit-hating lefties.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Seeing people who disagree with you isn’t evidence of bias. I think maths will sort this out for us.

Even in 2016, an audience would have 48 per cent remainers. An anti-Brexit rant would have received a round of applause. If 48 per cent of people in a crown cheer it still sounds like a lot.

Trust me, I’ve done jokes on stage where only half of the room like it but you still get away with it.

More recently, a poll done by the place I sometimes work, GB News, found that the majority of its viewers thought that Brexit hasn’t gone well. You wouldn’t expect that group of people to be a bunch of lefties and yet they could clap when you speak disparagingly of Brexit.

In the 2019 election, if you add up all of the votes that went to the Brexit Party and The Conservative Party you get to 47 per cent. That still leaves 53 per cent who might clap at a left-wing point.

One viewer, @DizziPixxi, tweeted: “BBC #ElectionDebate: Audience randomly chosen, yeah right, we believe you.”

No one said it was randomly selected. The debate host, Mishal Husain, even took the time at the start of the programme to point out that the audience was selected by independent pollsters Savanta to represent the views of the seven parties in the debate.

With the Greens, SNP and Lib Dems on stage you know there’d be enough people in that audience who would love a jibe at Brexit.

It doesn’t matter if you agree with Stephen Flynn or not. You can understand that other people do and these days saying anything that’s controversial will probably get you a partisan round of applause.

I can only say this in a newspaper column, not on radio or TV, or someone will probably report me to Ofcom for it.

