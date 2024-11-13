Column: Sad to report that the number of professional Father Christmases in UK is plummeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I’m partial to a little moan about the festivities starting earlier each year. This year I noticed one shop selling stollen that had a best before date in November, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It feels wrong to sell Christmas items that you have to use before Christmas. I didn’t find it too hard to eat all the cake but that’s not the point.

In the blink of an eye, we’re already through the spooky Hallowe’en part and the fireworks part. We’re ready for Christmas to actually start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It won’t be long before Christmas Eve is upon us and I am annoyed that I still have shopping to do. “Why can’t they start it earlier?” I’ll cry.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

This year’s Christmas might feel a little underwhelming as we’re faced with another shortage. We’re running out of Santas.

The number of professional Father Christmases has plummets by at least a third since last year. I can’t believe it’s because we don’t have enough fat old men.

Every other news story you see is about how we’re all living longer or we’re all getting fatter, so it’s not a shrinking demographic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One theory is that the shopping mall Santas are retiring. I would have thought that’s when you hit your peak Santa years. Finally, we have found one job where they don’t think you’re too old by the time you’re 50. You get better with age.

"The number of professional Father Christmases has plummets by at least a third since last year. I can’t believe it’s because we don’t have enough fat old men", says guest columnist Steve N Allen.

We have not seen a drop in demand. Some Santas report being fully booked up until 2025, but due to the seasonal nature of the work it just means they have a busy few days coming up.

I feel this may come down to the fact that no-one wants to do the job. The behaviour of children can seem lacking these days and no-one wants to spend all day in a hot fake beard having a line of rude kids demanding gifts from you.

Last year I had a brush with this. I was taking my son to a toddler group where I was the only father. It was all mums apart from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around this time last year, the person running started to say at the end of each session, “We’re still looking for a parents who wants to volunteer to be Santa for our last meeting of the year.”

All eyes would drift to me. Her hints weren’t subtle, “Anyone who has the height for it? The deep voice? Anyone with an Adam’s apple?”

Eventually, after weeks of these hints, I did the only thing I could do. I stopped taking my son to those sessions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.