Thousands of schools face the prospect of their funding being slashed. Millions of children will be impacted by the loss of £146 per pupil on average in just one year.

We will know more on Thursday but Buxton Community School looks to be losing nearly £100k (that’s £109 per pupil) while Fairfield Infant and Nursery School faces swingeing cuts of £434 per pupil. This is on top of a decade of real-terms cuts to school budgets.

The Government will spend £324 less per pupil in 2023 than in 2015 in real-terms. Our school communities simply cannot afford these further cuts.

Readers are being invited to sign an open letter organised by Stop School Cuts.

It is particularly shameful that the most disadvantaged have borne the worst of these cuts.

Since 2015, it’s been nursery schools, provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and schools serving the poorest that have been the hardest hit.

Now schools are being punished further because of the Government’s reckless handling of the economy.

If you agree that Rishi Sunak should keep his 2021 promise to restore per-pupil funding to 2010 levels in real-terms, then sign the open letter organised by Stop School Cuts. Visit: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/rishi-sunak-stop-school-cuts

If we’re serious about building a positive future for our children, we must prioritise their education today.

A Girolami

Buxton

