Letter: Good to see PM tackling the issue of spiked drinks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on.
Hence it is vitally important that we make sure that safeguards are in place to prevent this crime from taking place while also giving out tougher punishment when it does.
Geoffrey Brooking
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.