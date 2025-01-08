Letter: Good to see PM tackling the issue of spiked drinks

By Geoffrey Brooking
Published 8th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
I would like to say well done to Sir Keir Starmer for announcing that he will crack down on spiking through co-ordinated action with police chiefs, heads of industry and transport bosses.

You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on.

Hence it is vitally important that we make sure that safeguards are in place to prevent this crime from taking place while also giving out tougher punishment when it does.

Geoffrey Brooking

"You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on", says a reader."You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on", says a reader.
"You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on", says a reader.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:Keir Starmer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice