Letter: Good to see PM tackling the issue of spiked drinks

I would like to say well done to Sir Keir Starmer for announcing that he will crack down on spiking through co-ordinated action with police chiefs, heads of industry and transport bosses.

You go to the pub to socialise and drink, So the spiking of innocent people has to be tackled head on.

Hence it is vitally important that we make sure that safeguards are in place to prevent this crime from taking place while also giving out tougher punishment when it does.

Geoffrey Brooking

By email

