Steve N Allen Column: Trying to do my shopping at these 'convenience' stores is becoming so inconvenient

Instant coffee and toothpaste has hit more than £10 per pack. I’m more upset about the toothpaste. I don’t want to live in a world where everyone has bad breath, especially when they’ll be yawning so often because they haven’t had their cup of instant coffee to start the day.

Butter was another item to top £10 in the supermarkets. I don’t eat a lot of butter but I wonder what I’m going to do if I get my head stuck in some railings again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consequence of these price increases is that some shops are locking away their goods. Outlets have been seen putting items in those security boxes with radio tags which sets off the alarms and releases dogs if you try to leave the shop with it.

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer

Normally that’s used for easy to nick and expensive items like disposable razor blades and printer ink. Thanks to inflation it’s now been used on fruit and nut chocolate bars.

At one Co-op, the 460g bottles of Heinz ketchup were marked as display-only and was half-full. Why half-full? Do they expect you to take it to the desk where they can fill it to the brim from a big vat?

The worrying fact is that these bottles haven’t been hiked to £15-a-shout. They’re priced at £2.50.

Advertisement

These shops are sometimes referred to as convenience stores but there’s nothing convenient about having to take a box from the shelf and seeing if the cashier will find you the actual item.

Steve N Allen writes about the difficulties of food shopping (Photo by: Pixabay).

Advertisement

If this carries on, every shop will basically be an Argos. Just give us a big book of things we could buy but we can’t be trusted to touch.

Shoplifting is bad. I have been in these shops and seen people rush in with a big bag, fill it like they’re on some Dale Winton TV show, and run out. I suppose we should be happy that they remembered to bring a bag and didn’t use some disposable plastic, but it’s a small win.

From my point of view, I found it annoying that I was queueing at the time. I was wasting my time waiting to pay while he was going about his day.

Advertisement

Surely this is a temporary solution. Locking up the items will foil the shoplifters but we can’t be expected to take these items to the person on the till because, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, all of the tills are becoming self-scan these days.

For another local column click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.