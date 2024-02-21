Steve N Allen column: Terrible that actions of criminals result in honest drivers having to pay more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That deal has recently become even worse.

We have some of the safest roads in Europe and yet the cost of insuring a car is going up. We have seen an increase of over 50 per cent.

It comes down to the cost of the repairs, which is linked to inflation, which is probably linked to Liz Truss.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It must be easy to study economics at the moment. Put her name down on the exam paper and you’ll get some points. She caused so much damage in such a short time we should name a storm after her.

The insurance increase is already hitting. Some young drivers are being quoted £3,000-a-year. That ruins a teenage rite of passage.

Do you remember what it was like to be young, assured of your own coolness and then you realise the only car you can afford to drive is one the local grannies drove five years ago?

If you can afford £3,000 on insurance, you’ll be driving a car that isn’t an embarrassment and that misses the point.

"It’s terrible that the actions of criminals result in honest, law abiding drivers having to pay more for insurance that we are forced to buy", says columnist Steve N Allen.

Advertisement

It’s cheaper to buy a second hand banger every year. We have enough on stopping young people using disposable vapes, don’t push them into disposable cars.

Advertisement

Grown-ups are suffering too. There was a news story about a Land Rover driver who was quoted £14,000 for a year’s insurance.

I’ve never understood the Land Rover. Ranger Rovers are the ones that have full range of the land, Land Rovers stick to the roads, so a Road Rover would be a better name but they’ve never replied to my letters about it.

You can buy a Land Rover for around £60,000 and at £14,000 annual insurance you have just over four years before you’ve paid more to insure it than buy it.

Advertisement

The reason they’re so expensive to insure is mainly because they are so frequently stolen.

There must also be a small group of Land Rover drivers making insurance claims because they tried to drive it on the full range of the land and I don’t think that’s their fault.

Advertisement

It’s terrible that the actions of criminals result in honest, law abiding drivers having to pay more for insurance that we are forced to buy.

Still, at least when these criminals have stolen a Land Rover they’ll regret it because it will cost them an arm and a leg to insure it.

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.