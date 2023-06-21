Our rivers are the arteries of our countryside and I know just how important it is to constituents in Derbyshire Dales that they are maintained to the very highest standards.

I have not shied away from the issue that many constituents have raised with me.

I have met with Severn Trent to discuss what are, in my view, unacceptable levels of discharge from their Combined Sewer Overflows.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

I have maintained continuous dialogue with the company since my election.

In continuing this work, last Wednesday I organised a meeting in Parliament with Severn Trent’s CEO Liv Garfield and fellow Derbyshire MPs to discuss the performance of the company and ask her many of the same questions I routinely receive in my mailbox.

I was pleased that following our long and frank discussion, Ms Garfield has committed to sending her chief engineer to Matlock to survey the root causes of flooding and overflow activations.

Furthermore, she promised to send me a list of the 11 sites in the constituency where Severn Trent impacts river quality, along with her plans to eliminate discharges at these sites.

‘I was pleased that, following our long and frank discussion, Ms Garfield has committed to sending her chief engineer to Matlock to survey the root causes of flooding and overflow activations’, says Sarah Dines MP, pictured with Severn Trent’s CEO Liv Garfield.

I was very firm with my desire to see these steps taken as quickly as possible and I was pleased Severn Trent are setting ambitious targets beyond those enshrined in the Government’s £56 billion Storm Overflow Reduction Plan.

On a related point, I want our area, which is such a fabulous location for tourism and leisure, to be home to a range of opportunities to make the most of our watercourses.

This is why I visited Carsington Water on Friday, again with Severn Trent, to discuss their plans for enhancing the leisure activities on offer in both the reservoir and rivers nearby.

I feel opposition parties in the Dales have cast many inaccurate aspersions about this issue and my commitment to our rivers.

The data that campaign groups often quote is frequently misrepresentative.

However, every overflow activation is one too many and I promise to continue to engage with Severn Trent.

I will not let my dissatisfaction with this practice go.

