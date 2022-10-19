Robert Largan: Dumpster fires are a major health risk to us if left to burn

Back in January, I first highlighted the danger of rising energy bills, in the wake of Russian aggression and the need for radical action to help households and businesses through this winter and buy us time to scale up our own energy production (both renewable and nuclear) to ensure our long-term energy security.

In July, I started warning about the precarious economic situation and the Government’s limited fiscal room for manoeuvre, urging politicians to resist the temptation of unfunded tax cuts or unfunded spending commitments.

The subject of this week’s column, however, concerns warning about another important and oft-overlooked phenomenon: dumpster fires.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Fire and rescue services attend around 300 significant fires at waste sites each year. The two most common causes of these fires are spontaneous combustion and arson.

Without action, dumpster fires can rage on for long periods of time, spreading quickly and causing major structural damage.

For some, watching these fires rage elicits a grim fascination. But extinguishing a dumpster fire is risky business and likely to be messy. The run-off from water used to extinguish the flames is likely to be particularly toxic and potentially damaging to the environment. Sometimes it is argued it is better to just let the fire eventually burn itself out.

But these fires produce large smoke plumes which carry airborne particles over long distances. Carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, dioxins, and furans are all released, threatening the health and wellbeing of those in the area. Potent pools of leachate can also form in nearby waterways.

MP Robert Largan's column this week is about dumpster fires.

The longer the fire is left to rage, the greater the danger to the integrity of the skip, as the metal starts to twist out of shape, eventually becoming unusable.

I am deeply committed to protecting our environment and beautiful country. I firmly believe we need to tackle dumpster fires when they occur, regardless of how messy or unappealing this may be.