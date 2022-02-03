If ‘levelling up’ is to mean anything, it must include fixing this glaring educational inequality.

I went to my local comprehensive school in Manchester. I’ve seen friends failed by the education system. This is an issue I take personally.

Every child in Derbyshire deserves a world class education, to give them the best chance of fulfilling their potential, no matter where they grow up.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

In 2003, Tony Blair launched the London Challenge, designed to rapidly improve failing school standards in the capital. What is needed now is a new ‘Derbyshire Challenge’, to deliver the same for our schools.

Throughout the pandemic, teaching staff have worked incredibly hard in difficult circumstances, and I want to thank them for their dedicated service.

I held one of my regular High Peak Headteacher Forums, to catch-up on the work schools are doing locally. I am determined to work with them, local authorities and ministers to work out what needs to change and how we can deliver that change.

Locally, we have already begun to make good progress, with St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy in Glossop being graded ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection, compared to its 2018 rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

“Every child in Derbyshire deserves a world class education, to give them the best chance of fulfilling their potential, no matter where they grow up,” writes Robert Largan.

We’ve secured capital funding to invest in Hope Valley College, funding to expand Harpur Hill Primary and the £4million expansion of Glossopdale School is under construction and making good progress.

I raised this issue in the House of Commons and I am pleased to report that Derbyshire will now be designated as one of the Government’s new ‘Education Investment Areas’ (EIAs). EIAs are designed to improve standards in areas which have been overlooked by politicians of both sides for too long.

EIAs will receive extra investment, with retention bonuses for the best teachers as well as more powers for good schools to keep standards and results high.

Our children’s education is an issue which requires a seriousness of purpose above party politics.

I am committed to working on a cross-party basis to drive up standards and to give our young people the opportunities they deserve.