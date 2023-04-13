Robert Largan column: We’ve made lots of progress locally by working together

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

​B y working together, we’ve got construction started on new urgent care centres at Stepping Hill Hospital and Tameside Hospital; secured £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre; reinstated the mobile breast cancer screening unit to the High Peak; got the £137million upgrade to the Hope Valley railway line approved; expanded Glossopdale School; delivered a new specialist mental health unit locally; and organised the first ever High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.

But there is lots more to do and I need your help. We face some very big decisions to make locally and it’s never been more important that we have a council that’s prepared to listen to residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Labour’s leadership, High Peak Borough Council failed to secure £20million Levelling Up investment because their funding bid “lacked detail”.

It is my belief that they failed to help families with their energy bills, as they didn’t even apply for funding to provide insulation for local homes.

Labour also spent £8million of taxpayers’ money on buying The Springs shopping centre in Buxton, without any clear plan for the site.

Advertisement

We’ve also seen standards slipping on basic things like street cleaning and bin collections.

Advertisement

On May 4, you get the chance to have your say and elect a new council. Those of you who vote by post will be getting your ballot paper in the next few days.

'You may be frustrated about some of the things happening in politics nationally. I am too. But this election is about what happens here in High Peak', says Robert Largan.

I realise you may not normally vote Conservative. You may be frustrated about some of the things happening in politics nationally. I am too.

Advertisement

But this election is about what happens here in High Peak. We’ve got a fantastic team of local Conservative candidates who want to work with me and local people to make the High Peak an even better place to live.

They have a positive plan to invest in parks and play areas, improve street cleaning and bin collections, protect our green spaces from overdevelopment and focus on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement