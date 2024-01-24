Robert Largan column: We're ​making progress on better broadband in the High Peak

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

This is unfair and it hits the self-employed and those who work from home hardest.

One of the key promises I made at the last election was to work with local people to improve broadband coverage across the High Peak, especially in more remote rural areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am pleased to report that solid progress on this is finally being made.

Since this point last year, coverage of ultrafast broadband has increased from 14.7 per cent to 41.9 per cent, full fibre from 8.8 per cent to 38.9 per cent and gigabit from 8.8 per cent to 38.9 per cent.

While this has been a big jump in coverage of some of the best types of broadband, there is still clearly a long way to go to bring everywhere in the High Peak the coverage it needs.

I have previously raised this issue in Parliament multiple times and will continue to push for more improvements.

Advertisement

I also carried out a special survey of residents across the High Peak to identify the worst areas of broadband and mobile phone coverage.

​”I know just how frustrating a bad connection can be and hope that this year will continue to bring the improvements the High Peak needs”, says Robert Largan MP.

Advertisement

I presented this to the Government and providers to help make the case for more investment in our area,

especially for people stuck in coverage blackspots.

A new £10.7 million contract, subject to change, is expected to be awarded by March 2024, set to bring gigabit capable broadband to around 4,600 premises in the Peak District.

More widely, there is a £33.4 million contract covering Derbyshire, estimated to improve 18,200 premises. This will continue to bring our connection up to speed with the rest of the country.