Robert Largan column: We’ll keep protecting children and driving up school standards

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

​I am part of the last generation that grew up before the age of social media and smart phones. I consider myself very fortunate as a result!

These days, nearly all children have a smart phone by the age of 12. I can completely understand why parents want their children to have a phone, particularly from a safety perspective. However, there is an appropriate time and place for them.

Schools are places for children to learn and mobile phones can be an unwanted distraction in the classroom. They can distract, disrupt, and often lead to online bullying.

"The Government’s education reforms have seen a dramatic improvement in standards. I’ve also been able to secure extra funding by making Derbyshire an Education Investment Area, so our schools have more money to recruit and retain top teachers", says Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

That is why the Government are issuing new guidance, backing headteachers in prohibiting the use of mobile phones throughout the school day. This mobile phone crackdown is about minimising classroom disruption and improving outcomes for children.

It is also about protecting children from online harm, following on from the groundbreaking Online Safety Act, passed last year.

Each school is doing things differently. Some say no phones are allowed on site, others have students hand them in at the start of the day and lock them away.

Whatever the method, the goal is clear: create a better learning environment, free from distractions, and protect our children online.

But it’s not just about phones. We’re also investing in making behaviour in schools better. We’ve put £10 million into Behaviour Hubs all over the country. These hubs help schools that are great at handling behaviour work with others that need a hand.

The idea is to share what works, so every school can do better.

The Conservative Government’s education reforms have seen a dramatic improvement in standards in areas like literacy and numeracy.

I’ve also been able to secure extra funding for local schools by making Derbyshire an Education Investment Area, so our schools have more money to recruit and retain top teachers.

As a result, we’re making huge progress in improving school standards.

Back in 2010, under the last Labour Government, just 56 per cent of High Peak’s schools were rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. Now, it’s 89 per cent!

But there’s more to be done. We must not let the improvements in standards get thrown away by going right back to square one.