Many of those difficult decisions need to be taken in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement. But the country also faces tough choices to get a grip on the ongoing crisis in the Channel.

The Government has a moral duty to put an end to both the human tragedy and the loss of control of our border.

It is important to recognise that this situation is part of a global illegal migration crisis with long-term pull factors and criminal gangs who treat human beings as cargo.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

It’s also important to recognise that the Government has made significant progress on successfully shutting down illegal routes to enter the UK, particularly when it comes to ferries and the Channel Tunnel.

That is partly why we’re seeing so many more people attempt the dangerous crossing on small boats.

There is nothing compassionate about tolerating illegal entry into the UK and allowing criminal gangs to exploit both the system and the world’s most vulnerable people.

There is also no denying that a large number of people crossing the Channel are economic migrants, looking to enter the UK illegally and exploit loopholes in the system, including from countries like Albania – a NATO member currently in negotiations to join the European Union.

Advertisement

“The Government has a moral duty to put an end to both the human tragedy and the loss of control of our border”, writes Robert Largan.

For too long, politicians of all parties have failed to address the issue.

That’s why I voted for the Nationality and Borders Act, which has now passed into law, despite fierce opposition from Labour.

This is a landmark piece of legislation that will deliver the most comprehensive reform to the asylum system in decades.

Advertisement

This Act cracks down on the criminal gangs that operate them, toughens up our approach to vexatious claims of asylum, and pivots support towards those most in need.

But this Act alone will not stop the crisis in the Channel. Further action is needed, and difficult decisions will be required.

For this reason, I welcome the UK’s new deal with France to increase surveillance of French beaches and allow UK police officers to observe patrols.

We also need to look again at deterrent measures and at pull factors too. We should be asking ourselves why such a large number of people are seeking to enter the UK illegally.

Advertisement

It currently takes far too long to process claims and to return those who should not be here.

None of this will be easy. It will require tough decisions, pragmatism and measured determination.

But we must get a grip on this crisis and secure our borders urgently.