Robert Largan column: We need to build more homes but they must be in the right places

Everyone knows that we need to build more homes nationally. But the key question is: where?

Over the last few decades, there has been large-scale house building in parts of the High Peak, putting increased pressure on our local infrastructure and public services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other parts of the country have hardly built any new houses at all.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The lack of house building across much of the country has led to rises in rents and mortgages.

This particularly hits younger generations, who are being denied the same opportunity for home-ownership as their parents.

We need to build more homes. But they have to be built in the right places. Labour’s policy is to rip up greenbelt protection, concrete over the countryside and allow uncontrolled urban sprawl.

Advertisement

I have long argued that we need to prioritise developing “brownfield” sites instead.

​’I don’t expect the planning reforms to change much in High Peak directly. But the benefits of more focused development in urban areas like Manchester and Sheffield should be obvious, reducing the pressure on the High Peak’, says Robert Largan MP.

Advertisement

This week, the Government announced plans for more new homes in cities, backed by £550 million of funding to fast-track “brownfield” development as part of a plan to deliver one million new homes by the end of this Parliament.

The focus will be on key cities such as London, Leeds and Cambridge. There will also be a focus on delivering new strategic infrastructure, such as transport, to support the new homes.

There is also a focus on building beautiful homes, which are in keeping with the existing local area, not ugly copy-and-paste modern design estates that aren’t rooted in the feel of a local area.

Advertisement

I don’t expect the planning reforms to change much in High Peak directly.

But the benefits of more focused development in urban areas like Manchester and Sheffield should be obvious, reducing the pressure on the High Peak.

Advertisement

The knock-on effect will also help renters and young families.

I hope that this leads to a rethink locally from High Peak’s Labour council, who have been pushing ahead with their own “accelerated” housing development programme, looking to sell off publicly owned land to developers, despite overwhelming local opposition.

Advertisement

By working together with residents, we were able to force the council to u-turn on their plans to sell off Hogshaw Rec.

However, the future of other greenfield sites such as Gamesley Field and Roughfields remain uncertain.

At the same time, the council could step up and back my proposal to convert High Peak Halls into affordable local housing, instead of turning it into a large-scale asylum dispersal centre.

Advertisement