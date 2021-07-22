Robert Largan Column: We need to be cautious while we learn to live with the virus

Legal restrictions on our everyday lives have come to an end but we must all remember to act responsibly and get our jabs.

The local NHS has done an amazing job at getting people in High Peak vaccinated. We have seen the NHS and volunteers across the country help drive forward the vaccination rate, weakening the link between cases and hospitalisations.

Every adult in the UK has now been offered a vaccine. So far, 88 percent of adults have got their first dose and 68 percent have got both doses. This has saved thousands of lives and made the end of legal restrictions possible.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

As part of the next step in the Government’s lockdown roadmap, the one-metre rule and limits on social gatherings have ended. Weddings, concerts and events will go ahead without restrictions. Face coverings, depending on local regulations, will no longer be mandatory.

The work from home order and school bubbles will also come to an end. I am also pleased that the limits on named care home visitors will be lifted and fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine.

We have now reached a point where we can come together again. It was fantastic to welcome Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, to the Buxton International Festival. I am very glad to see the festival doing so well, which is a big boost for local businesses. The festival is running until July 25, so do come and see a show and support the town if you can!

It is also really good to see our local health services starting to be restored, including the return of breast cancer screening clinics to the High Peak. Clinics will be held on a rotational basis in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Hope. We all owe a huge thanks to our local NHS for working so hard to bring this service back to our local area.

However, the virus is still out there. It will now be on all of us to act with caution. Personally, I am still waiting for my second jab so I plan on carrying on wearing a mask on public transport for now.