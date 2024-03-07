Robert Largan column: ​We must stand together to combat the forces of division

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This follows the election of George Galloway as the new MP for the safe Labour seat of Rochdale after Labour’s candidate, Azhar Ali, was suspended for anti-Jewish racism.

At the same time, Galloway has embraced the leader of Hamas, the notorious terrorist group that

murdered over 1,200 innocent civilians on October 7.

Galloway’s win was a victory for sectarianism. Let’s be clear - this is a warning sign for the entire political establishment. Voters are clearly deeply angry. That must not be casually dismissed with a shrug of the shoulders.

The rising threat of Islamism – left unchecked - feeds the Far Right as well. This follows the recent events in Parliament, where a weak Keir Starmer put pressure on the Speaker to break long-standing House of Commons conventions in an attempt to appease the demands of extremists.

We’ve seen slogans calling for genocide of Jewish people projected onto Big Ben. We’ve seen months of public disorder in central London, with open calls for Jihad on our streets.

For months I have been talking about the serious public unrest, the dismal response of the Metropolitan Police and the need to defend British values.

The threat of Islamism is very real and frightening. It isn’t easy to talk about. Far too many politicians have responded by burying their heads in the sand and retreating into their comfort zone.

I’m very glad the Prime Minister isn’t one of them and he made such a clear call for action last week, making it clear to the Police that they must take a zero-tolerance approach to extremists. This includes the recent banning of Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahri, whose members glorify terrorism. Supporting this group is now punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The Home Secretary will also prevent anyone from entering this country whose aim is to undermine our values. Anyone here on a visa who promotes hate and extremist views will lose their right to be here.