In the wake of the attack, I joined thousands in Albert Square in the centre of Manchester for a deeply moving vigil to show that we would not let hate destroy our way of life. I also wanted to express my thanks to the brave first responders, who put their lives on the line to help others.

Growing up in Manchester, the attack was deeply personal to me. Friends of mine worked as stewards there. I used to walk past the Arena every day on my way to work and I regularly went to events there.

I’ve also met families of victims and been struck by their strength and dignity, after experiencing a loss I cannot even begin to imagine.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

I am very proud of the way we responded to that awful event, pulling together and standing against hatred.

However, the attack raises serious questions about our security services and the opportunities missed to prevent it from happening.

I am pleased the first part of the inquiry has now been published and I have studied the report by Sir John Saunders carefully.

Several serious failings led to the attack and worsened its impact. The arena’s operators and security providers failed to identify Salman Abedi as a threat. CCTV blinds spots were also exploited.

‘I warmly welcome the new Protect Duty announced by the Government’, says High Peak MP Robert Largan.

The lessons of this attack must be learnt to make certain that similar incidents cannot take place in future. In the unfortunate event that they do, we need the right tools in place to respond quickly and decisively.

I warmly welcome the new Protect Duty announced by the Government. This will place a legal duty on large venues to have plans in place to prepare for and prevent terrorist attacks. Longer-term, however, we need to urgently review the Prevent Strategy.

The inquiry found that, despite Abedi being known by MI5 as an extremist with multiple terrorist connections, he was not questioned when returning from Libya. Abedi’s brother was then able to leave the country before being questioned by the inquiry.

Parliament and the security services need to urgently review the Prevent Strategy, as it is clearly not fit for purpose. We need to better monitor those who arrive in this country, or who are at risk of radicalisation to prevent them turning toxic propaganda into hateful acts of terror.