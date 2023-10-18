Robert Largan column: We must face up to the nature and scale of the threat we face

​This week two years ago, my colleague Sir David Amess was murdered while doing his job, holding a surgery for his constituents.

​It’s important to remember Sir David and reflect on his remarkable career of public service. He was a great champion for a variety of causes on everything from animal welfare to endometriosis.

Oddly, much of the coverage around Sir David’s death seems to have focused on social media abuse and the need to be kinder to each other.

As someone who is typically on the receiving end of a large amount of this abuse, that’s obviously a sentiment I echo but it also has next to nothing to do with Sir David’s murder.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Responding in this manner is, in many ways, about retreating into our comfort zone and burying our head in the sand. Perhaps the truth is too unpalatable for some.

Sir David Amess was murdered by an Islamist extremist.

This is the same evil ideology that inspired the Manchester Arena bomber who killed 22 in 2017, the killer of PC Keith Palmer and four others in the Westminster Bridge attack in 2017, the killer of eight in the London Bridge attack in 2017, the killer of two in the London Bridge attack in 2019, the killer of three in the 2020 Reading stabbings, the killer of Lee Rigby in 2013 and the killers of 52 in the London bombings on July 7 2005.

Islamist extremism is one of the driving forces behind Hamas too, who have just committed the largest scale murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

That same ideology is also the motivating factor behind many who have taken to the streets over the last week to celebrate Hamas’s atrocities and deliberately seek to intimidate British Jews.

We must not hide from the facts and retreat into the relative comfort zone of just asking everyone to be kinder.