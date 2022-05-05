As councils reach the end of their financial year, the annual dash to spend budgets sees the nation’s roads cluttered with roadworks, diversion signs and temporary traffic lights.

When handled poorly, these roadworks can cause complete chaos and misery for commuters.

On occasion, common sense wins through. For example, earlier this year, I held talks with both High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council, to urge them to avoid temporary traffic lights on the A6 while Long Hill is closed. The original plans would have effectively left Buxton cut off from the rest of the High Peak.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Thankfully, both councils have been able to co-ordinate to delay the temporary traffic lights on the A6, hopefully until after Long Hill has re-opened.

Frustratingly, Derbyshire and Tameside Councils have not been able to work together to avoid a similar clash around Glossop, despite my warnings.

A month ago, I called on the councils to delay other roadworks around Glossop until the gasworks on Mottram Moor are complete.

My advice was ignored and last week saw a series of additional roadworks begin at the same time that Mottram Moor is down to one lane for 20 weeks.

This included Electricity North West works around Charlesworth, which meant that there were major roadworks on both roads out of Glossop and into Tameside.

Their poor planning has let local people down badly and caused complete gridlock in the area.

In between meetings in Parliament last week, I spoke with the council and Electricity North West to call on them to delay any further work and alleviate some of the jam. I am pleased they have accepted my calls and agreed to delay further work in the area.

In future, councils must plan more carefully for the long-term. We need to rethink the current annual funding model, which leads to chaos at the end of every financial year.

This chaos also shows how important it is that we get on and build the Mottram Bypass, to prevent Woolley Lane and Mottram Moor being gridlocked at rush hour.

I’m still pushing hard to get the bypass built and also campaigning for better bus services, the reinstatement of the full train timetable and for a railway station for Gamesley.

We can, and must, do better.