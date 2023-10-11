News you can trust since 1852
Robert Largan column: We must all be standing with the Jewish people at this time​​​​​

On Saturday morning, during a Jewish religious holiday, Hamas-led terrorists launched attacks into Israel from Gaza.
By Robert Largan
Published 12th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)
​They murdered hundreds, indiscriminately killing unarmed men, women and children.

They raped. They abducted. They took photos and videos, showing off their exploits. They paraded the corpses of young women in the street.

They posted videos of the children that they had kidnapped, taunting their distraught families.

Hundreds of civilians were targeted for murder, rape and abduction just for being Jewish.

This isn’t difficult. It doesn’t require hand wringing or fence sitting. Israel needs to be able to defend itself. Terrorist atrocities need to be unequivocally condemned.

Meanwhile, here on the streets of our own country, we’ve witnessed the grotesque sight of British nationals taking to the streets to celebrate Hamas’s crimes. I’ll repeat that.

Large numbers of people have taken to our streets to celebrate this mass murder, rape and abduction.

'We must stand with the Israeli people. We must stand with our Jewish friends and neighbours here in Britain too, ' says Robert Largan.'We must stand with the Israeli people. We must stand with our Jewish friends and neighbours here in Britain too, ' says Robert Largan.
Jewish shops have been vandalised. Synagogues and Jewish schools are being forced to bring in additional security so that people can pray or go to school in safety.

These facts must shame us. But they should also worry us.

Something has gone seriously wrong in our society, with law enforcement, with integration policy.

Something has gone seriously wrong when we witness British Jews facing such intimidation as a result of other Jewish people, thousands of miles away, being murdered.

Politicians need to think long and hard about how we have found ourselves here.

I have no doubt that this column will prompt letters in next week’s paper, excusing Hamas’s mass murder, victim blaming the hundreds of Israeli dead. We’ve seen it all before.

All I know is that Hamas are a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The encouragement of acts of terrorism by glorification is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2006. The police should act swiftly.

We must not give an inch to these genocidal monsters, nor to their apologists in this country. We must stand with the Israeli people.

We must stand with our Jewish friends and neighbours here in Britain too.

