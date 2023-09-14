Robert Largan Column: We have never been so close to getting this important bypass built
As regular readers will know, construction on Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur Road was due to start back in March, after over 50 years of waiting.
Frustratingly, anti-road campaigners launched a legal challenge against the badly-needed bypass, which has delayed the start of construction.
The court hearing, made necessary by the spurious legal challenge, will now take place on October 3.
I am confident that this challenge will be rejected, but it has already delayed the start of construction by at least six months.
These delays are costing the taxpayer significant sums of money too.
Studies show that the Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur will reduce congestion, improve air quality, and reduce journey times.
It will make it much easier to get out of Glossop or Hadfield and onto the M67.
The bypass will also significantly reduce rat-running through Gamesley and Charlesworth.
The studies also show that the bypass will lead to a modest increase in the number of cars.
However, this is only because journey times will be significantly reduced as Mottram Moor and Woolley Lane will no longer be gridlocked every rush hour.
The project is also fundamental to the future commissioning of the second phase of the bypass around Hollingworth and Tintwistle too.
Crucially, the proposed bypass also enjoys overwhelming support from local people, with repeated consultations over the last few decades all showing widespread backing from residents.
In Wales, the Labour Government has announced that it is suspending all future road building projects.
Given Keir Starmer says Labour Wales will be his “blueprint” for government, the Mottram Bypass clearly isn’t safe under a Labour Government.
It would also kill off any hopes of a Fairfield Road Bypass for Buxton too.
After over 50 years of waiting, we have never been so close to finally getting the bypass built.
While others have played political games, I’m focusing on standing up for the High Peak!