Robert Largan column: We have achieved so much by working together in our area over past four years

Four years ago this week, 24,844 local people cast their vote for me and I was elected as the Member of Parliament for High Peak.

But we’ve also achieved a lot by working together locally. Getting the £228 million Mottram Bypass & Glossop Spur Road approved; securing £10 million to regenerate Buxton town centre; reinstating the breast cancer mobile screening unit; getting construction started on the £145 million upgrade to the Hope Valley line; getting construction started on new urgent care centres at Stepping Hill Hospital and Tameside Hospital.

There was also the creation of the annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair; expanding Glossopdale School to create an extra 240 places for local children; getting the High Peak included in the ultra-fast broadband rollout; getting two new specialist mental health units unit opened at Tameside Hospital and Stepping Hill Hospital; creating the High Peak Nature Recovery project to restore our local moors; securing extra money for local schools and seeing school standards improve significantly; winning funding to restore Glossop Town Hall; securing the future of important local heritage buildings like Torr Vale Mill, Buxton Opera House and seeing Buxton Crescent’s restoration completed; to name just a few.

I’ve also worked hard to support local people when they need help. Over the last two years, my office and I have taken up over 55,000 individual cases on behalf of local people and responded to over 100,000 emails, letters, phone calls and held countless face-to-face chats at my weekly help and advice surgeries.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me and to all those who have worked with me on some of these important issues. I think the last four years show what we can achieve locally when we do work together.

I realise lots of people didn’t vote for me in 2019 and others lent their vote to me for a number of different reasons. I know that some people strongly disagree with me sometimes.

However, I hope people realise that I think long and hard about the decisions I have to make in Parliament. I always look to do what I believe is right and in the best interests of the High Peak.

I’ve no idea how long I’ll be in this job. All political careers end in failure. I’ll consider mine a success if I’ve stuck true to my principles and been able to help improve the lives of local people.