Robert Largan column: We are making real progress on youth unemployment but there is lots more to do.

Following the resounding success of my previous two High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fairs, I am pleased that my third annual event will be taking place this Friday (September 29).
By Robert Largan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST
Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)
Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Since I started these events, nearly 1,000 more local people are in work. Youth unemployment is 43 per cent lower than under the last Labour Government. We are making real progress but there is lots more to do.

This year’s event, which will take place at the Octagon Hall, Pavilion Gardens, in Buxton, is nearly double the size of my first fair.

It will be bigger than ever before and will remain completely free and open for anyone who wishes to attend.

I have secured over 70 well-known and respected local and national businesses to exhibit, with representatives from Kwik Fit, Manchester Airport Group, the British Army, Chatsworth House, Tameside Hospital, Barclays and many others present and available to talk to.

Anyone who wishes to attend can do so between 10am and 2pm, for as long or as short a period of time as they wish.

These prominent businesses will be actively looking for people to employ, which makes the fair a brilliant opportunity for those looking for high-quality employment.

There will also be some really useful workshops going on with Google attending to host two different sessions, one on career goals and another on preparing CVs and cover letters.

'There will be so many high-quality employers under one roof, making this event a valuable opportunity to find employment or an apprenticeship, or help to develop your skills', says Robert Largan MP.'There will be so many high-quality employers under one roof, making this event a valuable opportunity to find employment or an apprenticeship, or help to develop your skills', says Robert Largan MP.
'There will be so many high-quality employers under one roof, making this event a valuable opportunity to find employment or an apprenticeship, or help to develop your skills', says Robert Largan MP.

These will be presented by Google’s Digital Garage team at 10.45am and 12.45pm respectively.

Parents and pupils will be able to benefit from apprenticeships advice from Buxton & Leek College and all attendees can receive one-to-one tailored careers advice and CV-writing support from careers advisers at Derbyshire County Council, work coaches from Job Centre Plus, and other local employment and careers support networks.

There will be so many high-quality employers under one roof, making this event a valuable opportunity to find employment or an apprenticeship, or help to develop your skills. If any of

your friends, family or neighbours might be interested, please do tell them about it too.

I hope to see you there on Friday at my third High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.

