​I know lots of you love enjoying the great outdoors too, but we must all have a responsibility to respect and protect our countryside.

As the weather becomes drier and hotter, the risk of fire increases. Anyone planning on visiting the moors should be sensible and use their common sense.

I have previously persuaded several local shops to stop selling disposable BBQs, and will be working closely with the national park and local partners to help educate people coming into the area, so we can protect our countryside.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Let us not forget that it is also lambing season. I recently visited Aston Hall Farm in the Hope Valley to catch up with local farmer Joe Dalton and meet some adorable newborn spring lambs!

Please do be mindful and make sure you keep your dog on a lead when in the vicinity of spring lambs and ewes waiting to lamb.

I am also very proud to support the amazing farmers of High Peak. They produce our food and serve as custodians of our beautiful countryside. I will always stand up for them!

I was really pleased to join a number of local farmers for a special local summit of Peakland Environmental Farmers. The group has formed as a local farmers co-operative, to supportfarmers and pursue ambitious environmental outcomes in the Peak District.

Together, they represent over 30,000 hectares and nearly 70 farmers. I’m looking forward to working closely with them.

I was also really pleased to see that Buxton butchers, Geoff Mycock & Sons, have received thoroughly deserved recognition in this year’s Countryside Alliance Awards.

I was proud to cast my vote for them in the butcher category alongside thousands of others and this just shows how much support they have for their excellent business.

Well done to Geoff Mycock & Sons!

We’re all so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world.

We all have a responsibility to help conserve it for future generations.