Since January, I have consistently made the case to the highest levels of Government that more support is needed to help households and businesses.

I welcome the comprehensive support package put forward by the Government to mitigate the worst of these price rises, support households, and tackle the rising cost of living.

The Energy Price Guarantee will limit the price suppliers can charge consumers until April 2023.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Recipients of means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit and Pension Credit will be eligible for payments worth up to £650, pensioners in receipt of the Winter Fuel Payment will receive an extra £300, and those on disability benefits will receive £150.

Businesses will also have their energy bills cut this winter until March 31, 2023.

But it’s important that we tackle the root cause of these price increases in the long-term too.

With this in mind, I welcome the work underway to end our reliance on foreign fossil fuels and boost UK energy production.

We also need to improve home insulation. Well-insulated properties save hundreds of pounds per year on their energy bills.

I am proud to have successfully campaigned to get VAT removed from all home insulation materials in the last Budget and I am pleased that the Government has now gone further.

The new £1billion ECO+ scheme will see hundreds of thousands of homes across the country receive new home insulation, saving consumers around £310 a year. ECO+ will extend support to those in the least energy efficient homes in the lower Council Tax bands, as well as targeting the most vulnerable.

Earlier this year, I was deeply disappointed by Labour-run High Peak Borough Council’s failure to bid for funding from a £1billion programme to insulate council houses with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or below.

This was a chance for the council to help cut fuel bills by upgrading and insulating homes for the most vulnerable.

If you have any difficulties in accessing the support you may need, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am here to help.