​The Energy Price Guarantee, limiting typical household energy bills to £2,500 a year, has been extended for three months until the end of June.

This support continues to make a big difference to so many households in High Peak.

The Government have also committed £200 million to bring energy charges for prepayment meters into line with prices for customers paying by direct debit.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

This will cut energy bills for over four million families across the UK by bringing their costs into line with those paid by comparable customers on direct debits.

Additionally, while most households have been receiving £400 reduction to their electricity bills in instalments, those who don’t have a direct relation with an energy supplier have not.

I’m therefore pleased that the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Fund is live for High Peak residents to apply for.

If you live in a park home, care home, houseboat, mobile home, on a farm or off the electricity grid, you may be entitled to £400 support. You can apply for the scheme here or by calling 0808 1753 287.

The Government has also introduced a separate Alternative Fuel Payment of £200 to support off gas grid households who use alternative fuels, such as heating oil to heat their homes.

Households without an electricity supplier will be able to apply via the same Government portal.

I’m urging everyone who couldn’t get their EBSS discounts in the regular way to apply via our secure channels.

If you don’t have a direct contract with an electricity supplier, it’s essential you submit your application as soon as possible.

The sooner you do, the sooner help can get to you.

There’s lots more to be done on helping households and businesses with energy bills, and ensuring our energy independence.

It won’t happen overnight but I’m glad we have a Government that is focused on getting this done.

I know that this is a deeply worrying time for many High Peak residents.

I am taking up lots of individual cases and making the case to the Government for other areas where we can help people struggling with rising bills.

If anyone has difficulties accessing any support you may need, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

I would be happy to make representations on your behalf.