This follows my efforts, working closely with others, to successfully secure £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre, including £6.6million from the Government’s Future High Street Fund.

This money presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to regenerate Buxton town centre.

When the Labour council informed me it was considering using taxpayers’ money to buy The Springs, I asked them to set out what the authority planned to do with the shopping centre.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The response given to me was ‘we’ll pay consultants to tell us what to do’.

To put it bluntly, this response did not reassure me, and I urged them to think very carefully and have a proper plan in place before spending huge sums of taxpayers’ money.

I have also expressed concerns about the council’s lack of engagement with local residents and businesses on how best to spend the £10million.

That’s why I carried out my own survey last year, asking local people to give their views on how to spend the money.

When asked about the council’s proposals to buy the shopping centre, the vast majority of residents either didn’t understand the council’s proposals or were opposed to the purchase of the shopping centre.

Instead, residents responded more positively to my idea to open up the River Wye to create new waterfront retail spaces in the town centre.

A total of 65 per cent of residents were in favour of the idea.

There was also overwhelming support for better public toilet facilities and efforts to attract a wider variety of shops.

I’m deeply concerned that the council has bought the shopping centre without a clear plan for how to make the site profitable, or how much more the council plans to spend on it.

It’s also not yet clear how much the council has actually spent to buy the shopping centre.

I believe it’s fair to say that the council’s record of running businesses is mixed at best. Just look at the successful transformation of the Pavilion Gardens, now the council is no longer operating it.

I’ve asked for an urgent meeting with the council to discuss their plans in more detail.

I feel it’s time High Peak Borough Council listened to the people it represents and delivered for Buxton.

