The fund is worth £2.6 billion between 2022 and 2025 and councils across England have drawn up investment plans with a wide range of local partners.

These will direct funding over three years towards their locally identified priorities, ranging from supporting people into decent jobs, helping local businesses to grow and fighting anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

I am pleased to report that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has confirmed that High Peak will benefit from £2,412,072 from the fund.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP. Picture by Richard Townshend.

Tackling inequality, creating more jobs and building a more balanced economy are at the heart of this Conservative Government’s levelling up agenda.

The new UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to do exactly this.

Advertisement

I sit on the High Peak Shared Prosperity Fund Board and I’m really pleased that we’ve secured this investment.

I am committed to working on a cross-party basis with High Peak Borough Council to formulate a three-year investment plan to make sure we spend this money in the way which will have the biggest positive impact on local people.

Advertisement

‘After a difficult couple of years, this shows how seriously this Conservative Government takes its mission to level up places like High Peak. Let’s work together to make the High Peak an even better place to live,’ says Robert Largan MP.

We simply cannot afford to waste this opportunity on councillors’ vanity projects.

Advertisement

I am also making the case for High Peak Borough Council’s £20 million Levelling Up Fund bid.

I remain disappointed in the council’s failure to submit a bid to the first round of funding and their failure to bid for funding to help local council tenants with energy bills by insulating more homes.

Advertisement

I remain hopeful that High Peak Borough Council change approach and work collaboratively with me to deliver for the High Peak.

Obviously, there are lots of bids from across the country and not everyone can be successful. But I’m doing my best to make the case for High Peak, working on a cross-party basis as best I can.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that all of this is on top of the £10 million Future High Street Fund money for Buxton, the £137 million upgrade of the Hope Valley railway line and the approval of the Mottram Bypass and Glossop Spur Road.

After a difficult couple of years, this shows how seriously this Conservative Government takes its mission to level up places like High Peak.

Advertisement

Whatever else may be going on nationally, I will continue to stand up for High Peak.

Let’s work together to make the High Peak an even better place to live!

Advertisement