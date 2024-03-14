Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last 18 months, the Government has been focused on halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing the debt. We have made real progress.

Inflation has fallen from 11.1 per cent to 4.0 per cent, the economy has performed better than forecast, wages are rising, mortgage rates are starting to come down, the economy has outperformed our European neighbours and debt is on track to fall as a share of the economy.

The job is not done. But because of the progress we have made, the economy is turning a corner and we have been able to afford tax cuts as part of the Government’s plan to reward work and grow the economy.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

National Insurance contributions will be cut to eight per cent. Taken together with the cut to National Insurance announced last year, this delivers a tax cut worth £900 a year for a worker on the average salary.

We’re choosing to cut National Insurance contributions as part of a long-term ambition to end the unfairness of paying double tax for having a job. This means the average earner will now have the lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975.

We’re also cutting taxes for two million self-employed people. Combined with the tax cuts for the self-employed at the Autumn Statement, this is a tax cut of around £650 for an average self-employed person earning £28,000 a year.

But the Budget is going further helping families by raising the threshold and halving the rate at which Child Benefit is withdrawn.

This will benefit half a million families gaining an average of £1,260 per year. That comes on top of the 30 hours free childcare support announced in last year’s Budget.

The Budget also helps pensioners, keeping the Triple Lock, increasing the state pension by 8.5 per cent (more than double the current rate of inflation). This represents a £900 income boost for pensioners.

Following this Budget, a family with two earners both on the average salary will be better off by £1,827. The typical teacher will be better off by over £1,270. A couple with two school aged children, both working full-time with one on £60k and one earning average salary, will be better off by £4,600.

These are very real and meaningful tax changes that will make a huge difference to so many people across the High Peak.