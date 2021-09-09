Robert Largan column: There simply isn’t a pain-free way of paying for a pandemic

With almost 80 per cent of people over 16 years old fully jabbed, we can finally start to look ahead to the future and begin the next steps towards recovery.

The sheer scale of the financial challenge ahead of us is unlike anything we have seen since the Second World War. It is absolutely right that huge sums of money were put into the furlough scheme, grants, and loans to protect people’s livelihoods, just as we gave the NHS the resources it needed to save lives.

But there is a cost to all of this spending. The national debt hit over £2 trillion at the end of the last financial year. Net borrowing stood at £304 billion. That’s 14.5 per cent of GDP. To put this into context, net borrowing stood at 10 per cent of GDP in 2009/10 after the last financial crash.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Through the hard work of Conservative-led governments, net borrowing came down to 1.8 per cent of GDP in 2018/19. This put us in a strong fiscal position to weather the economic storm caused by the pandemic and allow us to be ambitious and creative in responding to coronavirus.

Coronavirus has cost the economy billions in lost growth. In the second quarter of 2020, GDP shrank by 19.5 per cent. Unemployment rose to 5.1 per cent by December 2020. We have since seen economic growth and employment start to recover. But it is going to take time for us to get through this.

On top of recovering from the pandemic, we must meet the challenge of building back better. Levelling up the country and building a green economy is vital for giving future generations better life chances. We cannot do that if we leave them burdened with debt.

There are difficult decisions ahead of us with no simple answers. The deep and lasting consequences of the pandemic will be with us for a generation. Anyone who claims there is a pain-free way of paying for the pandemic is not being honest with you.

I believe we have the courage to do what is needed to rebuild and make the High Peak even better, says Robert Largan.

I will be scrutinising the Government closely in the months to come but I am under no illusion that there is an easy way out of the financial situation created by the pandemic. However, I will always think about what is fair and will put the most vulnerable first.