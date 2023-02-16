Westminster Hall has stood for over 900 years, surviving civil war, plagues, and bombs. President Zelenskyy’s courage in the face of overbearing Russian aggression made the venue particularly appropriate.

His speech was both deeply moving and witty in equal measure. His equivalence between King Charles’s training as a pilot and Ukrainian air force pilots – each of them, he said, a King – was particularly poignant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am pleased that the Government are seeking further ways to help the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend their homeland, including the defence of their skies.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

I first warned about the danger of a Russian invasion of Ukraine back in January 2022. Then, Russian troops were massing on the border, with many in Europe turning a blind eye.

Their inaction can be counted in the high energy prices and Ukrainian lives lost since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am proud of the UK’s international leadership which brought together the United States, most of Europe, and democracies around the world in defence of Ukraine.

Economic sanctions have crippled the Russian economy and hit the pockets of Putin’s cronies.

“British Challenger tanks will help, but they will not be enough. Ukraine’s struggle is our struggle", writes Robert Largan.

The Homes for Ukraine programme is also a source of great pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanks to the generosity of the British people, including many in the High Peak, over 100,000 vulnerable refugees are now safe in the UK and 37,500 more have valid visas to travel here if their circumstances change.

Britain was also the first country to send defensive equipment to Ukraine when it became clear what Putin was planning.

To date, the UK has provided over 10,000 anti-tank missiles, six air defence systems, 200 armoured fighting vehicles, long-range artillery, Sea King search and rescue helicopters, maritime Brimstone missiles, three million rounds of small arms ammunition, and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosives.

Last month, the Defence Secretary confirmed that a squadron of Challenger two tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles were also en route to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia is now isolated and losing soldiers at a rapid rate of 824 per day. Putin failed on his original objectives.

But now is not the time for complacency. It’s important that the west remains united ahead of a likely Russian offensive this spring.

President Zelenskyy was right when he said, “We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.”

British Challenger tanks will help, but they will not be enough. Ukraine’s struggle is our struggle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The west has a moral duty to stay united and help the Ukrainian people fight for their freedom and their homeland.

Slava Ukraini!