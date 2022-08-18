Robert Largan column: The UK needs to be bolder in condemning terrorist states

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For much of my life, Rushdie had led the charge in defence of the freedoms of thought and expression – freedoms that are rarely appreciated until they are gone.

Rushdie’s fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, explores the immigrant experience in Britain while gently satirising elements of Islam.

In response, a fatwa was issued by Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran. This put a bounty on Rushdie’s head, inciting book burnings and violent protest. The complacency of many contemporary politicians was shameful.

High Peak MP Robert Largan

Freedom of speech means defending the right of others to say things you may disagree with. This takes vocal moral courage. Silence is no substitute.

The UK has a proud record of defending freedom of speech. This country provided Rushdie with the

safety he needed to continue to live and work without censor. In 2007, he was knighted for services to literature.

At the time, many prominent voices criticised these decisions – including certain senior politicians.

Some, incredulously, questioned the cost to the taxpayer, as if a price can be put on freedom of expression.

For years, the inadequate have appeased hateful extremists through silence and moral cowardice. This weakness spreads and multiplies and leads us to a dark and dangerous place. The attack on Rushdie serves as a painful reminder of this.

Lone wolf attacks are hard to predict and difficult to prevent.

They rely on vulnerable individuals, often radicalised over the internet.

I have raised my concerns about the Government’s Prevent strategy in Parliament on several occasions. I have also publicly called out hate preachers who freely entered the country and gave lectures inspiring suicide bombers.

We need to better monitor those who arrive in this country wishing to radicalise our young people.

The UK also needs to be bolder in its condemnation of terrorist states, like Iran.

Silence is no longer an option. We must be much more assertive in standing up and defending our values.