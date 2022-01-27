Vladimir Putin is nothing short of a thug on the world stage. Under Putin, Russia has disregarded international conventions and the right of nations to self-determination.

Russian aggression in Ukraine is the result of their feeling threatened – not by the west’s military force, but by our freedoms and democracy.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, countries across Eastern Europe finally got the opportunity to determine their own future.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

The UK has a proud history of defending democracy and the rule of law.

Afterall, the UK was one of the founding members of NATO, with the then-Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin referring to the signing of the agreement as a ‘consecration for peace’.

I am proud of the responsible, decisive action that the UK has shown.

In the face of Russian aggression, it is vital that the west shows a united front. It has been disappointing to see mixed messages from European leaders.

More than a third of Europe’s gas is supplied by Russia, with Germany signing off on a new pipeline which will double its reliance. Long-term, the crisis in Ukraine has severe consequences for the cost of energy both in the UK and worldwide.

Whilst the UK is not directly reliant on imports of Russian gas, we are reliant on imports of liquid natural gas. Any pressure on global supply chains will ramp up the cost of wholesale gas.

This demonstrates the importance of increasing our energy security, through more UK-based energy production and storage facilities.

I am pleased with the work already underway, with the new Nuclear Energy Financing Bill in Parliament making it easier to commission new small modular nuclear reactors. We’re also leading the world on offshore wind energy.

I have regularly met with ministers to discuss the concerns of High Peak businesses and I will also be using my voice in Parliament for more support in the short-term to help those hit by rising energy bills.