Hotspot trailblazer areas like Derbyshire will see an increase in police presence alongside other uniformed authority figures, such as wardens, in problem areas for anti-social behaviour, including public transport, high streets or parks.

This will come on top of the 346 extra police officers recruited in Derbyshire since 2019 – part of the Government’s plan to recruit an addition 20,000 officers nationwide.

The increased police presence is designed help deter anti-social behaviour, step up enforcement action against offenders, make sure crimes are punished more quickly and drive deterrence efforts, helping to stop anti-social behaviour spiralling into more serious criminality.

Under the new ‘Immediate Justice’ scheme, those found committing anti-social behaviour will be made to repair the damage they inflicted on victims and communities, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offence so victims know anti-social behaviour is treated seriously and with urgency.

Police will also be given new powers to crack down on illegal drug use, often the cause of other crimes, including expanding powers for drug testing on arrest so more suspected criminals can be tested, and more drugs tested for, including ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Currently, only suspected criminals who have committed certain offences can be tested in police detention without additional requirements, but the Government is expanding the range of trigger offences to include crimes linked to violence against women and girls, serious violence and anti-social behaviour.

I know that many local residents are really concerned about anti-social behaviour and there have been a number of drug issues, including around Fairfield Road in Buxton.

I regularly speak to Derbyshire Police about these issues and I’ve brought together multi-agency meetings to get a more joined up approach to tackling crime, getting the local council, landlords, social services and police all working together.

Tackling anti-social behaviour remains a key priority for me and I have long been pushing for more resources and powers for our local police.

I am really pleased that the Government has listened and made our area a pilot zone for tackling crime.

I’m looking forward to continuing to work with local residents and Derbyshire Police to make the High Peak an even safer place to live!