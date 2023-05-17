​It’s why I successfully campaigned to get new urgent care centres for both Tameside Hospital and Stepping Hill Hospital, both of which are currently under construction.

It’s also why we’re delivering new specialist mental health intensive care units, with the new men’s unit at Tameside opening recently and a new women’s unit coming soon to Stepping Hill.

It’s also why I led the successful campaign to reinstate the breast cancer screening mobile unit to the High Peak.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

More than 2,000 local people signed my petition and I led a debate in Parliament, making our case directly to the Health Minister. I’m pleased to say the unit is back and running at even higher capacity than it did pre-Covid.

Improving cancer services is an issue close to my heart. So I was really worried to learn that Buxton colposcopy clinic, based at Buxton Hospital, is closing after the clinician in charge recently announced his retirement.

The clinic specialises in testing for abnormal cells before the development of cervical cancer. Women are often referred to the clinic for a biopsy if cervical screening finds abnormal changes to cells.

Each year, screening saves an estimated 5,000 lives by detecting cancer risks early and allowing for more efficient and effective treatment.

Buxton colposcopy clinic has undoubtedly saved many lives.

On a recent visit to Buxton Hospital, I talked to local healthcare professionals who hugely value the clinic and are desperate for it to remain.

Instead, women in High Peak are being asked to go to the clinic at the Royal Chesterfield Hospital instead. I’m worried that some women will be unable to attend appointments and serious conditions like cervical cancer could go untreated.

That’s why I’ve launched another petition to save our colposcopy clinic. More than 1,000 people have already signed it and I’ve been inundated with personal stories from local women.

Such clinics need to be staffed. That’s why the Government is so focused on an NHS recruitment drive.

We’re starting to see a positive impact already with the NHS workforce increasing to over 1.27 million full-time members of staff, including more than 5,300 more doctors and 12,300 more nurses, with nearly two million extra GP appointments delivered per month compared to a year ago.

But there is more to be done, especially in rural areas like ours, to tackle the Covid backlog and increase access to world class healthcare.

I hope we can find a solution to keep Buxton Colposcopy Clinic open.

Please consider supporting my campaign and signing my petition at: robertlargan.co.uk/save-buxton-colposcopy-clinic

