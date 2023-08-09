Robert Largan column: Special High Peak jobs event will help provide opportunity for all

All politicians talk about increasing opportunity and helping people into work. I wanted to actually do something practical to make it happen.

​That’s why I founded the first ever annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.

Following the enormous success of my previous events, I am very pleased to announce that I will be hosting a third annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.

It will take place on Friday, September 29, at The Octagon Hall, Pavilion Gardens, in Buxton, from 10am until 2pm.

This event will be open to all High Peak residents with free admission, allowing young people, jobseekers and those wishing to retrain to access the wide variety of employment opportunities available to them.

Previous events have been held in New Mills and Chapel-en-le-Frith. They were both attended by hundreds of local residents from across the High Peak and by over 40 of our region’s most recognisable employers.

Vacancies were on offer in a range of sectors, from healthcare to hospitality to engineering to the public sector, helping to get people back into high-quality employment and helping our young people enter the job market as they leave formal education.

This year’s event will provide another valuable opportunity for people from across the High Peak to discuss current job vacancies and future employment opportunities with the region’s most recognised employers under one roof.

I am pleased to be working with local secondary schools, local councils, job centres and the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure that this special event provides opportunity for all.

Employers include Barclays, Chatsworth House, Buxton Crescent Hotel, Buxton Water, Tameside Hospital and Tarmac.

Parents and pupils will be able to benefit from apprenticeships advice from Buxton & Leek College and all attendees can receive one-to-one tailored careers advice and CV-writing support from careers advisors at Derbyshire County Council, work coaches from Job Centre Plus, and other local employment and careers support networks.

Any employers interested in exhibiting at the fair are encouraged to get in touch with my

office by emailing [email protected] or calling 01663 769779.

I am passionate about helping local people into work and training, to help spread

opportunity to everyone in the High Peak.