Robert Largan column: Something for everyone at Friday’s High Peak Jobs Fair

More than 40 locally and nationally recognised businesses, from the British Army to Swizzels sweet factory, have now signed up to exhibit.

Hundreds of job and apprenticeship vacancies will be on offer in everything from healthcare to engineering, helping to get people back into high-quality employment and helping our young people enter the job market as they leave education.

This event is free and open to all High Peak residents. There is something for everyone, including jobseekers, school leavers and even those simply wishing to retrain or find their career goals.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

I have been working closely with local job centres, schools, charities and councils to organise free job skills workshops.

Anyone attending the fair will be able to hone their skills at CV-writing workshops, learn more about their future career pathway during presentations about apprenticeships, and benefit from impartial adult careers advice.

In addition, I am very excited to be partnering with Google Digital Garage to provide free live webinar training. Google Digital Garage is one of Google’s UK flagship investment programmes, providing free digital skills training to more than 400,000 people since its launch in 2015.

That’s why I am so pleased that Google will be hosting a ‘Find Your Career Goals’ workshop, to help you identify what you enjoy doing, what you are good at, and what other people value in the workplace.

I have also arranged free transport to Chapel High School to ensure that everyone - from Hadfield to Harpur Hill - can access the unique opportunities available.

Thanks to the support of D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, free coach transfers are available from Glossop, New Mills, Buxton and Dove Holes .

One coach will depart from Buxton market place at 9.30am and Dove Holes bus depot at 9.40am, whilst another coach will depart from Glossopdale School at 9.30am, Henry Street in Glossop at 9.35am and Union Road in New Mills at 9.50am.