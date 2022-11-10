The Act of Remembrance, played out in every village, town, and city across the country, binds us together in one sobering moment of national reflection.

One thing that defines us all as a nation – irrespective of race, age, sex, or political persuasion – is the

debt we owe to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

In its own unique way, the Act of Remembrance is an annual act of national re-unification, bringing us back together year after year to pay our respects.

The people of High Peak have played an important role in defending this country during our darkest

hours.

Nearly 80 years ago, with the spectre of war in Europe, Bill Astell and Jack Marriott, from Combs and Chapel-en-le-Frith, joined the Royal Air Force.

Advertisement

‘Right across High Peak, Acts of Remembrance will take place so people may pay their own respects. Our steadfast determination to come together and recognise this fills me with a deep sense of optimism and pride,’ says Robert Largan MP.

In the spring of 1943, Bill and Jack found themselves in 617 Squadron, more famously known as ‘The Dambusters’.

And it was here in Derbyshire that they trained extensively for their daring raid on German dams across the Ruhr Valley, using the Derwent Reservoir in High Peak for practice runs.

On the night of May 16, 1943, 19 Lancaster Bombers took off on their mission. Only 11 returned. Bill Astell and Jack Marriott never made it back home; they were both just 23 years old.

Advertisement

Although just a snapshot of a war, the Dambusters raid exemplifies the courage, the audacity and above all the selflessness of all those, past and present, who have paid the ultimate price.

As Remembrance Sunday once again approaches, I hope today we can cast aside our own differences and think only of those who never had the opportunity to enjoy their own tomorrow.

I’ve been out with the local Royal British Legion selling poppies again, as I’ve done every year for the last five years locally. It’s always good fun and it’s striking just how generous local people are for such an important cause.

Right across High Peak, Acts of Remembrance will be taking place this weekend so that people may pay their own respects.

Advertisement

Whatever may divide us, I am confident that we will always remain united by the unending debt we owe to, and the immense gratitude we have for, so many.

Our steadfast determination to come together and recognise this every year only fills me with a deep sense of optimism and pride.