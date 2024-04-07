Robert Largan Column: Positive financial changes will benefit residents in High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firstly, the National Living Wage is going up by 9.8 per cent to £11.44 per hour. That’s an extra £1,800 per year for someone on minimum wage.

Next, the next tax cut on National Insurance is also coming into effect and you’ll start to see it in your wage slips this month.

This cut from 12 per cent to eight per cent will save the average worker £900 per year. A really big boost for workers.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

From April 8, the State Pension is going up by 8.5 per cent as well. That means a £900 increase per year for pensioners too.

As a result of the Triple Lock, the State Pension has gone up by £3,700 since 2010.

Thankfully the days of Britain having the fourth highest pensioner poverty in Europe are now long gone!

“Now the economy has turned a corner, I want to find more ways that we can help people across the High Peak,” says Robert Largan, Conservative MP for High Peak.

We’re rolling out these reforms, which will provide 30 hours’ free childcare to parents of all children from nine months old until they start school.

That’s going to save working parents up to £6,900 per year. A really positive change that’s going to make such a big difference to so many families in High Peak and across the country.

Incredibly, Labour have said that they might scrap this free childcare for working families. Personally, I think that would be a very weird priority and a step in completely the wrong direction.

We need to be finding more ways to help parents. Not taking away the support that the Government have rightly put in place to help working families.

Of course, it’s important to remember that these positive changes are only possible because the Government have taken difficult decisions over the last 18 months, to halve inflation and put the public finances on a more stable footing after Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.