Robert Largan Column: PM’s priorities are issues that really matter to local people

This shows that the Prime Minister’s grown-up, serious approach is getting results.

However, there are much more pressing matters at hand. The Government have rightly set out five immediate priorities: to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop the boats.

From listening to local residents on the doorstep, I know that whatever else the media may be talking about, these are the issues that really matter.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Inflation strips away the value of the pound in your pocket. By halving inflation, we can ease the cost of living and give people the financial security they need.

Key to achieving this goal are the Prime Minister’s next two priorities.

The UK had the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year but we need to deliver sustained growth, creating better-paid jobs and spreading opportunity more equally across the country.

In High Peak, we have already seen good progress, whether it’s finally getting on and approving the Mottram Bypass or the £137million upgrade to the Hope Valley line – both of which will help better connect local businesses and bring in more jobs.

A growing economy also means more money for our NHS and other public services.

Unlike Labour, who left a note confessing “there is no money left” in 2010, successive Conservative Governments have taken the difficult decisions to balance the books.

This gives businesses the confidence to invest and ensures that public services receive the funding they need.

Despite difficult circumstances, NHS funding has increased in real terms every year since 2010.

I know that for many people in High Peak struggling to find a dentist or see their GP, this will be of little comfort.

That is why this Government is relentlessly focussed on cutting NHS waiting lists and getting people the care they need more quicky.

At the Autumn Statement the Chancellor gave an addition £8billion to the NHS and adult social care in England.

This comes on top of an extra £1billion to deliver 5,000 more hospital beds and put over 800 more ambulances on the road.

Finally, we need to get proper control of our borders. 45,000 came into this country illegally last year.

There is nothing compassionate about tolerating illegal entry into the UK and allowing criminal gangs to exploit our broken asylum system and the world’s most vulnerable people.

Enough is enough.