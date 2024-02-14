Robert Largan column: Plan is crucial step towards enhanced dental care accessibility ​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We are lucky to have some excellent dentists locally and I want to thank all the dentists, orthodontists, hygienists, and technicians who have worked incredibly hard in dental practices over the past few years through the pandemic.

Nevertheless, many local people are struggling to get a dental appointment, or even register with an NHS dentist.

The pandemic undoubtedly made things worse with 70 per cent of appointments, or 28 million courses of treatment, being missed in England as a result of Covid.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

Making up that backlog and improving access to dentists is essential.

Covid has caused a serious backlog but issues with NHS dentistry are not new.

I know that many dentists have serious concerns about the NHS contracts drawn up by the last Labour Government.

Under the terms of these contracts, there is little incentive to take on new NHS patients and we’ve steadily seen many dentists leave the NHS and go private instead.

I have long been pushing for action in this area and have had positive meetings with dentists looking to open new NHS practices locally. I have been trying to help them find suitable sites.

I’ve spoken about the challenges facing NHS dentistry in Parliament too.

I’m really pleased the Government has now announced its long-awaited NHS Dental Recovery Plan, a crucial step towards enhancing dental care accessibility across England.

This plan puts significant extra funding into NHS Dentistry, delivering over 2.5 million additional NHS dental treatments within the next year, alongside targeted initiatives to bolster oral health education, particularly for the young.

The plan also seeks to address the problems with areas, like High Peak, under-served for NHS Dentistry. Big financial incentives will be offered to NHS dentists to operate in these under-served areas.

The Government is also sensibly setting up new centres of dental development to train more dentists, focused on areas where there are shortages I hope that the NHS Dental Recovery Plan will make a big different to access to dentistry and improve dental health across the High Peak.