Robert Largan column: ​Pharmacy First is good news for patients across High Peak

​Improving access to local healthcare provision is one of my key priorities. That’s why I fought so hard to get the breast cancer screening unit reinstated locally.

We’re making real progress. Construction is nearly complete on the £30 million new Emergency Care Campus & Urgent Care Centre at Stepping Hill Hospital and the £20 million new Urgent Care Centre at Tameside Hospital.

We’ve opened two new specialist mental health units locally and I am also continuing to work with the local NHS to deliver a new major health centre for Buxton.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

But more needs to be done, especially in primary care. That’s why the Government has launched the Pharmacy First approach.

Pharmacy First will help patients across High Peak to receive care more quickly through better use of our community pharmacies.

Under this approach, pharmacists can treat seven common health conditions without patients needing to see a GP. These are: sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.

Following an assessment, the pharmacist can supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals, to treat the problem.

196 pharmacies in Derbyshire have already signed up to Pharmacy First, with these new services already available since the day of launch.

This will not only help get people the support they need for these conditions quickly, but will also free up a lot of time for GPs, allowing them to focus on helping patients with more complex needs.

This new approach comes on top of the other measures outlined in the Primary Care Recovery Plan last spring. These included tackling the 8am rush by giving GPs new digital tools and providing more GP staff and more appointments.

Taken together, this is expected to free up 10 million GP appointments a year by next winter and give the public more choice in where and how they access care.