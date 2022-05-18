This Queen’s Speech doesn’t contain any magic solutions (which I know some people like to pretend exist). But it does set out a wide range of practical new laws to help cut the cost of living, create new high-quality jobs, clear the Covid backlogs, and clamp down on crime.

A new Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill will shift more power to local leaders and give communities a louder voice in local planning issues and regenerating our towns. This will be key if we are to make a success of the £20 million Levelling Up Fund bid for our area.

The UK Infrastructure Bank Bill will also be given new powers to create high-quality, high-skill, high-wage jobs in the areas that need them most, essential if we’re going to build the infrastructure we need - like the Mottram Bypass!

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

To further tackle rising energy bills, a new Energy Security Bill will boost UK energy production, creating tens of thousands of new jobs whilst helping to reduce household bills.

This is in addition to the existing £22 billion of support to help families with the cost of living.

In addition, the Renters Reform Bill and the Social Housing Regulation Bill will strengthen tenants’ rights and improve housing quality.

The past two years have been incredibly tough for children. I remain concerned that Covid will end up

Several bills have been proposed at the recent Queen's Speech.

exacerbating long-standing inequalities.

I went to my local comprehensive in Manchester. My mother grew up on free school meals. This is something I care about deeply.

I am pleased, therefore, that the Government has designated Derbyshire as one of the new ‘Education Investment Areas’.

This means that Derbyshire schools will receive much-needed extra support, with additional money for recruitment and retention for the best teachers.

The Queen’s Speech builds on this progress. The new Schools Bill contains measures to drive up standards and improve attendance.

Meanwhile, the proposed Higher Education Bill will finally remove the age barrier to learning new skills or retraining through a new lifetime loan entitlement.

Building on the commitment to recruit 20,000 new police officers, the Draft Victims Bill will

strengthen victims’ rights and ensure their voices are properly heard in the justice system.

I am pleased that measures to reform the business rates system through a Non-Domestic Rating Bill are also being brought forward, to make things fairer for businesses on the level of business rates they

have to pay.

The Government are also bringing forward an ambitious Transport Bill to make the rail system more

reliable. Hopefully, this will help with restoring the full train timetable that is so badly needed for High Peak.