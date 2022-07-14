He was a transformative and reforming Mayor of London.

He played a decisive role in the 2016 EU Referendum.

After three years of delay and division, he was able to decisively defeat Jeremy Corbyn (who I believe would have been an unmitigated disaster for this country) in the General Election of December 2019 and break the Brexit deadlock.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

He got the key judgement right on the pandemic, ignoring Labour’s call to join the European Medicines Agency and instead procuring our vaccines independently.

This decision, together with the heroic efforts of researchers at Oxford University and our NHS, meant that the UK had the fastest vaccine rollout of any major economy.

That allowed the United Kingdom to be the first major economy to end all Covid restrictions.

Boris also led the way when it came to supporting Ukraine.

The UK was the first country to speak out and provide defensive weaponry against Putin’s invasion.

We have led the international response to the war and have united the West against Russian aggression.

It is a testament to Boris Johnson’s leadership that President Zelensky called him “a true friend to Ukraine”.

However, there is no doubt that Boris is deeply flawed.

In many ways, that has been part of his personal appeal.

We are all flawed. If humans were perfect, there would be no need for the Government in the first place.

Many liked the way Boris appeared different from other politicians and the way he spoke up for ordinary people.

But Boris let himself down badly over Partygate and a number of other scandals.

Now is the time for a clean start.

We need a leader with seriousness and integrity, to rebuild trust in our politics.

A leader with an urgent focus on the cost of living.

This means bearing down on inflation, creating the conditions for economic growth, catching up on the Covid backlogs, and reuniting the country.

Whatever the next few days and weeks bring, I will continue to stand up for the people of High Peak.