Robert Largan column: Never been more important for us all to stand up for what is right

Satellite images have also revealed mass graves in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Prior to the Russian invasion, I raised my concerns in Parliament about the likelihood of war crimes and called on the Government to open discussions with the International Criminal Court. Sadly, my warnings have proven all too true.

Only a few weeks ago, Putin apologists in this country were blaming Britain, NATO and the West.

High Peak MP Robert Largan

But there is nowhere to hide for Putin’s apologists now. The evidence is clear. His despicable regime embarked on an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign democratic nation and has been committing atrocities and war crimes.

With each passing day, our moral duty to respond to the bloodshed in Ukraine grows stronger. Back in February, I wrote to the Prime Minister to apply a flexible, pragmatic and compassionate policy for Ukrainians seeking temporary refuge in the UK.

I also called on targeted support to those countries who are the first safe haven for refugees from Ukraine just across the border.

Since then, I am pleased the British Government has sent over £400million in humanitarian aid to the region, as well as providing emergency medical teams, power generators and other experts on the ground. This is on top of world- leading military aid.

The Government has also launched two special schemes to allow Ukrainians to seek refuge here in the UK.

So far, over 130,000 people across the country have registered with Homes for Ukraine, including a large number of High Peak residents.

If anyone has any difficulties with accessing the scheme, do get in touch. I am already helping dozens of local people navigate the process.

This country has a proud history of standing up for freedom and justice. Just this week, we commemorated the 40th anniversary of the invasion of the Falkland Islands.