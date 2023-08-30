Robert Largan column: More opportunities than ever before for High Peak’s young people

​It’s been 20 years since I got my GCSE exam results. Even though it was over two decades ago, I still get the occasional exam-related nightmare.

​Last week, pupils across the High Peak received their GCSE results and earlier this month those who did A-Levels or T-Levels received their results too.

This year was the first year that we’ve returned to pre-pandemic assessments and gradings. Given the disruptive nature of the pandemic, the results are even more impressive in the circumstances.

I want to congratulate everyone on their results and recognise the amazing contribution of teachers too.

Whatever your results, there are more options available than ever before.

Designed with leading businesses, T-Levels or Technical Levels are cutting edge courses, combing classroom learning, practical skills and workplace experience, setting young people on a path to success in so many different sectors, including digital and healthcare.

Apprenticeships are an increasingly popular option to gain real-life experience, learn from industry experts and start earning a wage.

I’m really passionate about opening up opportunities for young people locally and increasing access to technical or vocational training.

That’s one of the reasons I founded my annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair, open to all High Peak residents, no matter your age.

This year’s event will be on Friday, September 29, at the Octagon Hall, Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

There will be local, national and global employers offering jobs and apprenticeship placements. There are also lots of useful workshops and careers advice available too.

Since I founded these events, 1,000 more local people are in work! This is really good progress but there’s lots more to do.

I’m really pleased the Government are so focused on expanding technical education, vocational training and apprenticeships.

Tony Blair’s obsession with pushing everyone to go to university has been a social policy disaster, letting down so many young people and leaving our economy unbalanced, with critical workforce shortages in key areas.

The Government is rightly fixing this mistake and rebalancing in favour of apprenticeships and technical education. But it takes time to successfully change direction.