Robert Largan column: Long-term energy security can be achieved through nuclear power

One of the most important things we can do to get the cost of living down is to invest in our long-term energy security, says High Peak MP Robert Largan.

Although renewables are likely to provide the majority of the UK's carbon-free power by 2050, both wind and solar are intermittent energy sources.

Due to this, we are also going to need reliable power sources to achieve a reliable baseline for our energy system.

This is why the Government announced the biggest expansion of the nuclear power sector in 70 years, setting out how UK will increase nuclear generation by up to four times by 2050.

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

The Civil Nuclear Roadmap will give industry certainty of the future direction of the UK’s nuclear programme, on top of the Government’s historic commitment to Sizewell C and world-leading competition to develop small modular reactor technology.

The plans include next steps for exploring a GW-scale power plant as big as Sizewell in Suffolk or Hinkley in Somerset, which are capable of powering six million homes each.

The Government is working hard to fix the mistakes of the last 25 years, where Labour and Lib Dem Energy Secretaries failed to commission new nuclear power stations.

Under Labour in 2006, British Nuclear Group and other parts of British Nuclear Fuels Ltd were broken up and sold off. Following this, the Lib Dems blocked any new nuclear power while they ran energy policy in the coalition from 2010-2015.

It is now, under a Conservative Government, that policy is being put in place to massively expand our nuclear power. Under these plans, it is expected to provide up to 24GW by 2050. This would represent up to around 25 per cent of the UK's projected electricity demand, reducing electricity bills and improving the UK’s energy security.

As if this wasn’t reason enough to go ahead with our nuclear plans, the expansion of nuclear power is expected to open up another 80,000 skilled jobs across the UK, as well as providing technological development in areas such as medical isotopes for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

There really are too many benefits to get into.

Back in July 2022, I wrote in this column about the issues driving the cost-of-living crisis, namely inflation and energy costs.

We have already made significant progress on inflation, exceeding the Prime Minister’s pledge to half it. This new record expansion of nuclear power will address the issue of energy costs in the long term, giving us reliable, secure energy and making sure that global energy supplies cannot be weaponised against us by the likes of Putin in the future.

