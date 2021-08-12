Robert Largan Column: Local news has brought us together during the pandemic

When done properly, local news keeps communities connected and well-informed.

It’s also vital for our democracy, scrutinising both the Government and local councils.

A free press is one of the cornerstones of a free society and while I might not agree with every editorial decision every newspaper takes, I’ll always defend their right to make that decision and stand up for freedom of speech.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP

That is why it is exciting that Peak Sounds, a new High Peak radio station, is being launched online, supported by advertising from local businesses. I hope it is a success, adding another local voice and working to keep people like me on my toes!

As the local MP, I make every effort to help keep people informed on what is happening both locally and in my work in Parliament.

You can keep up to date by following me on Facebook at facebook.com/robertlargan4highpeak and on Twitter at @robertlargan.

I also send out a regular email newsletter to over 7,000 local people to keep them updated on what I’m up to and what’s happening locally. You can sign up to my newsletter at robertlargan.co.uk/newsletter.

This pandemic has been a difficult time for so many businesses, and it is a good thing that local media has been able to benefit from business rates relief, as well as furlough and the VAT cut for digital newspapers.

I will keep pushing Ministers to do everything possible to help local media to be a part of the recovery from Covid.

More than that, local news has brought us together. That has never been more important than during lockdown.

Despite our isolation over those difficult months, our local newspapers have done a fantastic job keeping us all informed.

Whatever the future brings, I will keep backing our local press to help make High Peak better than ever.